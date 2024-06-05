Western Cluster: Govt  Restores  Western Cluster  Permit

By New Republic Liberia
Western Cluster Liberia team celebrates World environment dauy

MONROVIA-The government of Liberia has finally restored  the road user permit it imposed on  Western Cluster Liberia, an Indian Iron Ore company, operating in Western Liberia.

A communication sent to the company on Wednesday,  The Ministry of Public Works   announced the restoration of the company’s Road User Permit (RUP).

In a communication addressed to  Mr. Joseph Coeiho, Western Cluster Liberia  Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Public Works Minister Roland Giddings said the; “restoration of the Road User Permit” is predicated upon WCL compliance in providing USD200, 000 for the repairs of the road from Klay Junction to the St. Paul Bridge and the receipt of the assessment report to provide for the railway bridge parallel to the St. Paul Bridge.

The Minister said the communication sent to the institution serves as an official notification to the effect that the Road User Permit (RUP- 220620-004) of the company which was suspended on May 3, 2024, is restored.

Minister Giddings restored the permit under an agreed understanding and proviso that the institution widens road by 5 meter with 2.5 meters with a condition that they provide proof of contract provided if applicable.

The government told the mining company that the allowable tons per truck (including 30 tonnes payload and 15 tonnes for emply weight of truck) and total number of trucks should not exceed 125 trucks; and each truck should make at most 2 trips per day; which is equivalent to 250 trip per day; and with a pay load of 30 tonnes, the total number of weights per day must be 7,500 tonnes per month and 2.7 mega metric tonnes per annual (2.7MTPA).

Western Cluster Liberia CEO planting a tree on World Environment day

Additionally, the Minister said the institution should install weighing bridge before Po River Bridge at a point to be agreed upon between the ministry of public and WCL.

They instructed that in order to use the railway bridge parallel to the St. Paul River Bridge the maximum load to be carried on the bridge should be 48 tons if the bridge is fully maintained.

Carry out concrete and steel tests on various components of the bridge, they should fully rehabilitate and maintain the bridge.

Additionally, they are mandated to carry out underwater investigation every six (6) months to confirm the integrity of substructure, all steel members must be sandblasted and painted with three layers anti-corrosive paint.

Additionally, it is requested mandated that the damaged members of the steel rails be replaced, regular inspection of the structure must be carried out once every three months for maintenance purposes.

The ministry provided a hotline (0770303676/0880914922) so that the public places call report reckless driving.

Minister Giddings mandated WCL adheres to all of the recommendations in the agreement.

New Republic Liberia 6835 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

