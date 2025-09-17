West Point Women Joint Fight To End Female Genital Mutilation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The West Point Women for Health and Development Organization (WPWHDO) has concluded a five (5) days Intensive workshop aimed at building traditional practitioners’ capacity in business development skills training.

The workshop was intended to help women understand the keeping of records, pricing their goods properly, proper ways to save for their future as well attracting more customers.

This initiative sponsor by SIDA through Kvinna Till Kvinna, is to empower practitioners to disregard the act of FGM and focus on positive ways to train girls in better skills instead of influencing harmful practices.

This is a way of providing long term livelihood. “We appreciate Kvinna Till Kvinna for their support towards the intervention of our Traditional Practitioners,” Nelly Cooper, Executive Director of West Point Women for Health and Development Organization said at the end of the workshop.