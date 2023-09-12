We’re Fixing Their Mess



President George M. Weah yesterday hit the central Liberian city of Gbarnga , Bong County with his campaign activities as he continues his campaign trail around the country explaining why he should be given a second chance to lead the nation.

Though his opponents say he heading a corrupt administration and failed in fighting corruption with appalling security condition, bad governance among others, Weah boasts of his massive developmental initiatives across the country especially the construction of roads, market buildings, provision of electricity, construction of hospitals, among others, something he said qualifies for the presidency and therefore, must be given the second chance to continue his development activities in the country.

Addressing to thousands of partisans and supporters in Gbarnga City, Bong County yesterday, the Liberian leader said his administration is fixing the messy situation created by the Unity Party Government of Which former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

President Weah noted, “We are fixing their mess they created in 12 years of their administration.”

Weah added, “12 years is a deficit, they created lot of mess and we are cleaning it today.” President Weah said Boakai lost something when he served as Vice President of the country for 12 consecutive years and his 42 years in government. He added, “He was in power for 12 years and never changed anything. 50 years in government he did nothing, he never developed Lofa County but now he wants to change something; things he couldn’t change when he served for many years in government,” Weah told the cheering crowd in Bong County.

Speaking about himself, President Weah boasted that he is a gift to the people of Liberia due to the level of development he has carried out since his inception in 2018 as President of Liberia succeeding Liberia and Africa’s first female President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. He said as a gift to the nation, the Liberian people are also a gift to him.

Commenting on the issue of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, President Weah called on Unity Party officials to take the Nimba County lawmaker to the War and Economic Crimes Court as he was being pressured to do the same when PYJ supported the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) during the 2017 Presidential and legislative Elections.

“Today Prince Johnson is with them, it is time to take him to the War and Economic Crimes Court; when PYJ was with me they said I couldn’t take him to the War Crimes Court; they said I protected him from the court so now that he is with them, let them carry him to the War Crimes Court,” Weah indicated.

Yesterday, President Weah and his campaign team toured several parts of Bong County as part of his campaign trail and he along with Vive PresidentJewel Howard-Taylor, Rep. Briggs, and Representative Aspirant Thompson dedicated the newly constructed Salalah Market in Bong County.