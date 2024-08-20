WECC: Pres. Boakai Commended For Reconstituting WECC Office

Liberia-President Joseph Boakai has been commended by head of the African Youth Fellowship (AYF), for his recent decision to reconstitute the War and Economic Crimes Court Office.

Moses N. Buwee said the President’s move represents a significant step towards addressing persistent issues of justice and accountability in Liberia, particularly concerning the nation’s troubled history of civil conflict and economic mismanagement

A release quoted Amb. Buwee as expressing deep appreciation for President Boakai’s dedication to peace, justice, and reconciliation, saying “President Boakai has shown exemplary leadership by reconstituting this vital committee.”

“This action underscores his commitment to addressing past atrocities and ensuring justice for victims of war crimes and economic offenses,” he added.

He acknowledged that establishing a WECC has been a contentious issue in Liberia for years, with many victims and their families still seeking justice, stressing that the committee’s reconstitution is a promising development, potentially setting the stage for the court’s establishment and ending the prevailing culture of impunity.

He urged the newly formed committee to approach its work with vigilance, transparency, and the highest standards of integrity, stressing that the success of its efforts will hinge on impartiality and freedom from political interference.

“This is a pivotal moment for Liberia. The people deserve to see justice, and it is crucial that this process is conducted with utmost care and transparency,” Buwee said. “The committee’s work must reflect the will of the Liberian people and ensure justice for the victims of these crimes.”

Buwee also highlighted the broader significance of President Boakai’s commitment to justice and peace, indicating that such actions could further enhance Liberia’s reputation as a nation devoted to upholding the rule of law and human rights.

“The reconstitution of the War and Economic Crimes Court Committee sends a strong message to the international community that Liberia is earnest about confronting its past and building a future based on justice, peace, and accountability,” he added.

Under Amb. Buwee’s leadership, the African Youth Fellowship has consistently advocated for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court and has championed peace, human rights, and justice in Liberia.

The AYF director further reiterated his organization’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace and reconciliation, especially through engaging Liberia’s youth in these processes.

“We believe the youth play a crucial role in shaping Liberia’s future,” Buwee noted.

“By fostering a culture of peace, justice, and accountability, we ensure that the next generation inherits a country that values human rights and the rule of law.”

AYF-Lib is one of the many civil society organizations that has consistently advocated for an open and transparent process leading to the appointment of the person to head the war and economic crimes court office.

President Boakai’s earlier appointment of Jonathan Massaquoi as the executive director to head the court without consultation or the involvement of key civil society organizations, justice, rights advocates, and the Liberian Bar Association AYF believes this was a misstep, particularly given Massaquoi’s affiliations with former warlords.

While we recognized this concern during the process, we are encouraged by the President’s recent efforts to adopt a more transparent appointment approach.

“This latest action by President Boakai demonstrates good leadership and his willingness to listen to all the public outcries and criticism following Massaquoi’s appointment, clearly shows that he is a leader who listens,” he said.

“The group commended him for what it called “momentous step in bringing integrity to the process leading the establishment of the war and economic crimes court to deal with the more than twenty (20) years of impunity since the end of Liberia’s14 years of brutal civil war the killed more than 250,000 people and displace thousands both at home and abroad.”

The group said their position is not against any individual, but rather a call for an open and fair process in the appointment to this important office.

AYF is a youth-led national non-profit organization dedicated to campaigning for sustainable peace, Human Rights, Democracy, and Youth empowerment. As a valued member of the Alliance for Peacebuilding worldwide, AYF is part of a vast network encompassing over 200 peace organizations across 181 countries. AYF is also a member of the European Union Youth Dialogue Platform, underscoring its commitment to global dialogue and collaboration for peace and youth development.

The Organization has hosted peace campaigns, and conferences and has been Campaigning the establishment of war and economic crimes courts.