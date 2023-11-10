Weah’s Exemplary Leadership Leads to MCC Scorecard Success

Finance, Development Planning Minister, Samuel D. Tweah has attributed the success of the Millennium Challenge Corporation to what he calls the exemplary leadership of President George M. Weah.
As Liberia makes huge progress in the 2024 Millennium Challenge Corporation Scorecard, Minister Tweah boastfully attributed the significant mark of the country to the exemplary leadership of President Weah.
Minister Tweah said the latest report has now put an end to the negative propaganda which has been spewed out against the government since it took over the State.
According to Minister Tweah, such a significant achievement will now pave the wave for the reelection of President Weah in the November 14, run-off election.
Despite the conduct of the national elections which has slowed down most of government’s activities in the country, Liberia continues to make tremendous progress under the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Government with the latest scorecard released by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) ranking Liberia high in several areas.
According to the latest MCC Scorecard, Liberia improved and or passed in fourteen of the twenty targeted of including control of corruption, democratic rights, fiscal policy, economic freedom and inflation among others.
In Fiscal Policy, Liberia scored 51 percent, in Inflation the country improved with 76, in Trade Policy Liberia moves upfront with the total score of 63, while, in freedom of Information the country scored the highest with 93 and falls behind in government effective with the score of 30.
In corruption control, Liberia scores 59 percent, in Regulatory Quality, Liberia emerged with 46, in political rights the country scores 27, rule of law Liberia scores 59 and in Civil Liberties the country moves up to 33.
Liberia under the CDC Government scores 84 percent in Gender in the Economy, 78 percent in Land Rights and Access; 62 in Health Expenditure and drops to 24 in Education. The country also scores zero in Natural Resources Protection.
On Access to Credit, Liberia moves in 73, Employment Opportunity Liberia scores the highest with 100 and the country scores 54 percent in Immunization rates.
The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) was created by the U.S. Congress in January 2004 with strong bipartisan support, MCC partners with the world’s poorest countries that are committed to just and democratic governance, economic freedom and investing in their populations.
Investing in well-governed countries is the most effective use of development dollars and incentivizes reform even before a country is selected to partner with MCC. MCC provides time-limited grants promoting economic growth, reducing poverty, and strengthening institutions.
These investments in core infrastructure and policy and institutional reforms are key interventions that are improving the lives of nearly 270 million people across 46 countries and five continents. MCC investments support stability and prosperity in partner countries all while furthering American interests. With cost-effective and transparent projects, a lean staff, and an evidence-based approach, MCC ensures American taxpayer dollars are well spent and go to countries that share our values.
