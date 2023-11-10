Weah’s Ax Falls on Deputy Foreign Minister

President George Manneh Weah has relieved Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh of his position with immediate effect.

As disclosed by an Executive Mansion release, President Weah took the decision on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, for administrative reasons. Minister Fahnbulleh has served in the position since 2020, when he was appointed by the Liberian Leader.

Over the last 48 hours, social media has been flooded with a video from Liberia Permanent Mission in the U. S, after officers of the New York Police Department were called in to stop an unruly scene at the Mission.

Little was known about the work status of Mrs. Wynee Cummings-Wilson since she accused Mr. Kemayah of sexual harassment.

In the live video, Mrs. Wynee Cummings-Wilson, the accuser of Foreign Minister Dee-Mazwell Kemayah resisted efforts by some of the staff at the Mission to prevent her entry at the Mission on orders of Minister Kemayah even though she claimed to still be an employee at the Liberia Permanent Mission since the incident of May 2022.

Mrs. Wilson alleged that Mrs. Maggie Gibson-Glay, Secretary to the Permanent Representative and another staff identified as Sarah were instructed by Minister Kemayah to prevent her entry into the Mission even though she remains a staff of the Mission, a claim denied by Mrs. Glay.

The altercation lasted for several minutes prompting the intervention by both Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh and officers of the New York Police Detachment 17 to provide a remedy to the situation.

Though the actual reason for Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh dismissal has not been revealed, political pundits believe it was prompted by his intervention in the situation at Liberia Permanent Mission office in the U.S.