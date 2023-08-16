Weah Will Win These Elections on Records Minister Wesseh Reveals

BY: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

As the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) intensifies its campaign activities in the vote-rich county of Montserrado with President George Weah taking the lead in the 17 Electoral Districts, a member of the campaign team on communication, Ivan Wesseh has disclosed that President George Weah will win the October 10, 2023, Legislative and Presidential Elections on records.

The Assistant Minister for Regional Development Research and Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture said President Weah led the government through the CDC and has undertaken impactful developments across the country in a reasonable time, unlike other governments.

Speaking Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in Monrovia, the strong CDC political communicator outlined some of the government’s development deliverables under the leadership of President Weah naming road connectivity mostly Lofa, Nimba, Bong, Montserrado, and other areas including Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee Grand Bassa among others.

According to him, the government has connected farms to market roads in rural Liberia that have given farmers relief from experiencing challenges in transporting their products to the markets.

The Assistant Minister for Regional Development Research and Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture included the government efforts through its partners to invest in the agriculture sector by making available farming equipment for farmers and training as a means of improving food security.

He further mentioned the building of health facilities in rural Liberia and the increasing number of Medical Doctors through scholarship opportunities, the building of schools including the free tuition of all public universities, and the payment of WAEC fees among others as records that the Liberians people are going to make decision on October 10 and not just political promises.

Mr. Wesseh further noted that the CDC has added political value including additional political parties that make the CDC’s nine political parties which are strong and vibrant with huge supporters and logistics that can contribute to the one-round victory of the CDC.

“The people are clear; they are now coming out for the reelection of President Weah, “Wesseh noted.