Weah Switches On Light In Bong

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

In continuation of his campaign trail in Bong County, President George Manneh Weah has light up Palala, one of the historical towns in Bongo County.

President Weah who started his campaign tour earlier September has now visited half of Liberia’s county with a one round victory message seems to be resonating to many Liberians.

Lighting up Palala Town in Bong County, President Weah said the foremost priority of his government is to ensure that every length and breathe of the country is well electrified under his watch as President. The Liberian leader furthered that they have since been targeting electricity and finally the dream is becoming a reality. He added that biblically light means a lot to the universe.

The current turned on by President Weah is expected to benefit 389 homes and thousands of residents of Palala this week from the power supply for which 89 homes are currently connected.

Additional 3000 homes are to benefit stable electricity by the end of this month. President Weah poised to fostering the PAPD agenda is gradually attracting implementing partners who are assisting the government for the development of the country..

Despite other counties have been complaining of electricity, President George Manneh Weah has vowed to reach out to those at the Liberia Electricity Cooperation in ensuring the entire country is well electrified.