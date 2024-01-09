Weah Signs Book Of Condolence

Monrovia-09-TNR: President George Weah, accompanied by a corps of government officials, including Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, took the lead on Monday, January 8, in officially signing the condolence book to honor the memory of the late Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

The solemn ceremony took place at the LRA’s headquarters in Paynesville, drawing together a gathering of family members, LRA staff, close friends, and sympathizers.

The passing of Commissioner General Nah in India on December 23rd, 2023, after a period of illness, has left a profound impact on all who knew and worked alongside him.

Commissioner Nah is fondly remembered for pioneering several innovative digital solutions that significantly advanced transparency within Liberia’s modern tax administration.

His legacy also includes the commendable achievement of elevating domestic revenue from a perennial low to an impressive record of over seven hundred and fifty million United States dollars in a fiscal year.

The late Commissioner General will be laid to rest on January 18th in a ceremony that will honor his exceptional contributions and lasting legacy.