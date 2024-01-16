WEAH SAYS GOODBYE TO POLITICS

Monrovia-Jan-16-TNR:

Outgoing Liberian President and Standard-bearer of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George M. Weah has announced his retirement from Liberian politics vowing not to contest the 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The CDC Standard-bearer said that he will not contest the next upcoming Presidential and Legislative Elections come October 10, 2029.

President Weah shocked Liberians and the world on Sunday at his Folky KlonJlaleh family fellowship Church in Paynesville outside.

Informing the congregation about his withdrawal from the political landscape of Liberia politics, President Weah said his disengagement from politics means that he will not be seen on the ballot come 2029.

The Liberian leader urged CDCians and his supporters to remain cooperative, committed and diligent to the party and anyone who will be chosen as the next Standard-bearer of the Party. The outgoing President appears not certain about his participation in Liberia’s next presidential election.

He believes by 2029, he will be close to his retirement age, and it is not his desire to grow old in politics. This decision has left many Liberians and political analysts speculating on the reasons behind his unexpected retirement, especially when he earlier encouraged his supporters to join him in preparing for the next presidential election in 2029.

“I can’t perform certain duties when I’m old, and I’m 57 now, our retirement age is 65, I’m 57 now; six years from now, I will be 63 and I can’t work for two years; so the best thing to do is to promote peace,” Weah said.

The football legend turned politician believes he should remain more engaged in promoting peace than struggling for state power even at his retirement stage. He added, “I can guarantee you that it’s one time, one time because I have broken undisputed records.”

Weah, a former international football star, was elected as Liberia’s 25th President in 2017, bringing hope and optimism to a country that had been ravaged by years of civil war and economic instability. His victory was seen as a symbol of change and a fresh start for Liberia.

During his presidency, Weah implemented several policies aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Liberians. He focused on infrastructure development, education, and healthcare, and made efforts to attract foreign investment to boost the country’s economy. However, his tenure has not been without challenges and criticism.

One of the major criticisms of Weah’s presidency has been the slow progress in addressing the country’s deep-rooted corruption and improving governance. Despite promises to tackle corruption head-on, many Liberians feel that not enough has been done to hold officials accountable and ensure transparency in government operations. This has led to disillusionment among some of Weah’s supporters who had hoped for more significant changes.