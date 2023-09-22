Weah Rallies World Leaders Against Global Threats

As the world faces many challenges with threats of nuclear wars, climate change among others, Liberia’s President George M. Weah has rallied the entire world to exert collective efforts in confronting these challenges.

Addressing the Seventy-eighth (78th) Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly held at the United Nations in New York, the United States of America, President Weah noted, We have convened at a time when the world is faced with many challenges; security, social, economic, political and natural disasters. We must exert our collective efforts to confront these challenges, with a view of resolving them in order to have a safer, secured and prosperous future.

The Liberian leader furthered, “We must continue to promote global solidarity and rebuild trust in accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs by design require bilateral and multilateral collaborations to achieve the results we seek.”

Weah noted that the theme of this year’s debate, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and Its SDGs Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability For All,” adequately captures Liberia’s current global demands.

He added that there is a critical need to ensure that development assistance is aligned with SDG projects noting, “That is why my delegation welcomes, and supports the Secretary-General’s agenda of action to accelerate the implementation of existing agreements; including the Sustainable Development Goals, and to re-embrace global solidarity, and find new ways to work together for the common good of mankind.”

“As the world deals with unprecedented global political and security challenges there are growing concerns about the proliferation of non-state armed actors, threats of nuclear escalation and extreme climate conditions. These challenges continue to serve as obstacles to our quest for a safe and peaceful world,” President Weah told the world body Wednesday September 20, 2023 in New York.

Weah intimated that reaching the 2030 vision is to ensure that the journey is secured through accountability and mutual understanding. He added that Liberia is committed to the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as they are in line with his government’s flagship national development Plan, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, which represents his government’s resolve to achieve peace and prosperity, while addressing the structural impediments to economic growth and national development.

The Liberian President said the slowdown in global economic growth continues to be a challenge adding, ”Over the past 12 months, Liberia has made progress in areas, ranging from health to education, gender equality, and infrastructural development. We are proud of our achievements in reducing maternal mortality rates, increasing gender parity in school enrollment, and elevating our overall health and well-being.”

