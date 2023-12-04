Weah Rallies Big Nations At COP28

President Weah Implores Big Powers Not to Neglect Vulnerable Nations in Tackling Climate Change Crisis

President George Manneh Weah has once more rallied the international community, particularly big powers, to undertake inclusive and practical approaches to tackling the growing threats of global warming and climate change.

Addressing the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP28) Saturday in Dubai, President Weah underscored the debilitating impacts that global warming is having on the world and mankind and urged delegates to act in earnest on agreed principles and commitments made at previous meetings.

“As we convene here at COP28, I stand before you in recognition of the unprecedented challenges our world faces today due to climate change,” the Liberian Leader asserted.

He told Conference delegates that on the back of COP26 and COP27, the year 2023 has been characterized by record-breaking heat, droughts, flooding, and other disasters caused by climate change, all of which he maintained have occurred with increasing frequency throughout the year.

According to President Weah, there is a strong need to candidly assess progress on the commitment made during the 2015 Paris Agreement, adding that “extraordinary climate shocks experienced this year are not only a wake-up call but a call to action.”

He called for the re-evaluation of the progress they have made so far towards achieving their aspirational goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Centigrade by 2030.

After such a review and if it is determined that much has not been done enough to meet these climate goals, President Weah said, “It will now become the responsibility of all countries present at COP28 to adopt an imperative and more realistic agenda to implement and transform key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans.”

The Liberian Chief Executive also called for an increase in the level of financial and other commitments on climate change issues. The aim, he added, is to fight back climate emergency and promote more coordinated action to combat climate change.

President Weah equally recalled his address two years ago at COP26 in Glasgow, in which he called attention to the inherent imbalance in the current architecture of climate change financing.

He reminded the conference of the suggestion he made about the need for a fundamental shift in the way that they tackle this mismatch in climate investments.”

He continued, “Today, let me reiterate that major greenhouse gas emitting countries will need to develop new initiatives for emissions reductions, and not only fulfill but significantly increase the financial pledges that they have previously made for funding United Nations climate financing initiatives.”

President Weah also admonished delegates about the imperative of ensuring that care is taken in overhauling and regulating carbon credit financing mechanisms to ensure more transparency and accountability so that they are not used merely as an avenue for high emitters to avoid responsibility for reducing emissions.

He said vulnerable nations such as Liberia will require more financial support to protect us from the ravages of global warming and climate change.

The President further indicated that “Funding for adaptation and mitigation is crucial, and compensation for the loss and damage already inflicted must be an urgent consideration.”

President Weah challenged delegates to ensure that deliberations at COP28 culminate in resolute decisions and practical initiatives.

He emphasized: “I challenge each of you to contribute to the preservation of Planet Earth, our only home, for the sake of generations yet unborn.”

President Weah used the time to thank the government and people of the UAE for hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai.

He particularly expressed appreciation for the warm welcome accorded him and President Weah Implores Big Powers Not to Neglect Vulnerable Nations in Tackling Climate Change Crisis

Dubai, UAE – The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has once more rallied the international community, particularly big powers, to undertake inclusive and practical approaches to tackling the growing threats of global warming and climate change.

Addressing the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP28) Saturday in Dubai, President Weah underscored the debilitating impacts that global warming is having on the world and mankind and urged delegates to act in earnest on agreed principles and commitments made at previous meetings.

“As we convene here at COP28, I stand before you in recognition of the unprecedented challenges our world faces today due to climate change,” the Liberian Leader asserted.

He told Conference delegates that on the back of COP26 and COP27, the year 2023 has been characterized by record-breaking heat, droughts, flooding, and other disasters caused by climate.