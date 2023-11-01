Weah Praises Media

President George Manneh Weah has praised the Liberian media for mustering the strength in upholding the peace during the first round of the elections and continues to do so even in the run-off elections.

President Weah further stressed that the Liberian media is an integrity body and with the fact that it was able to defuse the lies and misguided statements for peace to continue in the country. He added, “They deserve better.”

“I want you all to give a round of applause to our local media for they kept the courage and strength in ensuring that the peace is upheld in the country throughout the electoral process,” President Weah added.

The Liberian leader maintained that since the media has maintained the stability of peace during these elections, it is prudent for massive attention and empowerment towards the local media for adequate professional writing.

“We must empower our local media for extensive and very equipped materials so that they can be on the path with other media entities in our surrounding so our country can remain peaceful,” Weah furthered.

At the same time, the Liberia Chief Executive has lauded the United Nations and all national and international partners as well as friends for the support given towards the journey of sustainable democracy in Liberia.

He pledged his unflinching support in upholding the confidence reposed in him as head of State to guide the process and ensure collective action towards actualizing the 2030 Agenda.

President Weah reaffirmed his overwhelming commitment to the Farmington River Declaration pledging to continue as the country moves toward the runoff election on November 14 in a free, fair, peaceful and transparent manner.

The Liberian leader spoke yesterday, October 31, 2023 at a program making the 78th celebration of United Nations Day held in Sinkor, Monrovia.