Weah Mandate Mary Broh To Track All Gov’t Assets

As part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in Government during the transitional period, President George M. Weah has mandated the General Services Agency Director Mary Broh to assist in tracking all government assets during these transition periods.

The President’s decision to mandate the GSA boss track all Liberian Government assets is to have the Coalition for Democratic Change led Government in readiness to turn over those assets to the incoming Unity Party–led administration during the transitional time.

President Weah further intends to undo what the incoming Unity Party Led Government did not complied in 2018 when they turn over leadership to the then incoming CDC led Government.

In 2018, the former government officials took along governmentvehicles and other belongings due to the inability of the Unity Party led government to track all government assets.

He described the transition as time-sensitive and cautioned officials and government institutions not only to prioritize the process in their daily activities but to fully cooperate and support the process.

President Weah spoke recently at the cabinet meeting where He recognized the cabinet for their firm support over the past years.

Recently, some supporters of the incoming Unity Party led Government of President-elect Joseph Boakai alleged that officials of the outgoing CDC-led Government are taking away assets belonging to the government.

They are further calling on President-elect Boakai to ensure that the CDC-led Government is fully audited.

As a means for the outgoing government officials to fully comply with his quest of accountable government, President Weah urged his officials to confirm that their turnover notes should include information that is appropriate and that they should do so in close consultation with their legal teams or the Legal Adviser to the President.