Weah Kick Starts Campaign Activities

By Mark N. Mengonfia- mmenginfia@gmail.com

President George M. Weah has started official campaign activities across Monrovia visiting two of Montserrado County’s 17 Electrical Districts.

During the early hours of Tuesday, August 8, 2023, President Weah dressed in all Blue and white, the color of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) visited Jorkpeh Town Market (Nancy B. Doe Market) and the Rally Town Markets in District #7.

The streets in the two districts were pronominally blue and white as President Weah walked with the group of partisans and hundreds of supporters.

As they move in a joyous mood, partisans and supporters of the President assured Liberians of a one-round victory in the October 10, 2023 Elections.

President Weah and his supporters were seen walking from one point to the other in the district seeking support from Liberians.

In District Number Eight, President Weah said, “We are grateful for reaching this far.”

President Weah thanked the people of Liberia for the confidence reposed in him by electing him as President of the country for the past times and this time, he has gone back to them seeking a second term to complete what he has started.

Weah said he did not make excuses for COVID-19 but as President, he performed well stating, “Coronavirus came but I was still developing this country.”

President Weah said there are claims from the opposition about the missing millions but was quick to say, “Nothing was stolen.”

He encouraged his supporters to vote for him and his Vice President pointing out the number 18 which he said is a lucky number

He and his supporters repeatedly chanted, “18 Street,” to indicate they are on number 18 on the ballot paper.

Weah boasted of building roads, and hospitals in Liberia more than any other President in the history of Liberia.

“Young people, this is our time. We cannot allow this country to go back.”

President Weah called on his supporters to vote for CDC candidates something he said when it is done, his work as a President will be easy.

The Liberian leader is expected today to visit Districts 14 and 16 respectively where he will hold campaign rallies in these districts and participate in other mobilization activities.