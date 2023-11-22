Weah Holds Special Cabinet Meeting Today

President George M. Weah is expected to hold a special cabinet meeting on today, Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

According to an Executive mansion release, the emergency meeting will bring together the Vice President, Ministers, Deputy and Assistant ministers, Heads of State Owned Enterprises, Commissions, and Autonomous agencies.

The release noted that the cabinet meeting will take place at 11:00 AM in the parlors of the Executive Mansion. The meeting will focus on transitional and other matters of national concern.

This is the first Cabinet Meeting President will hold today since the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections in the country. Weah was defeated in the presidential runoff election by main opposition leader, Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The Liberian leader has since conceded defeat to former Vice President Boakai prior to the announcement of the final results of the presidential runoff election by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Observers say the cabinet meet will largely focus on a transitional arrangement as the Boakai administration is expected to begin work early next year.

Weah’s six years of leadership will come to an end in January when the new administration of President-elect, Joseph N. Boakai is inaugurated. Whether the meeting is to review what led to the defeat of the Weah administration is the baffling question as all eyes are turned on the Executive Mansion today for trending issues following the presidential runoff election.