Weah Hits JNB’s Stronghold



With just two more weeks for the conduct of the Presidential and Legislative Elections in the country, President George M. Weah has hit the stronghold of his main challenger, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakia in Lofa County.

Lofa County is one of the most contested counties in the 2023 Presidential poll as most of Weah’s officials hail from the northern vote-rich county. A CDC lawmaker, Representative Thomas Fallah who is contesting for a seat in the county has prepared the ground for the President’s smooth campaign in Lofa County with his many developmental initiatives mainly in Foya District.

Incumbent George Manneh Weah yesterday September 24, 2023, took his presidential campaign activities to Northwest Liberia, in what is being described as a key test, to his reelection bid.

Mr. Weah is continuing a try of luck in that part of Liberia, a Vote-rich region, as he looks to woo” support while galvanizing votes from outside some of his main territories in an area established as an opposition stronghold.

Weah is seeking reelection after six years of leadership, which his critics describe as poor. He’s been heavily challenged by former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai who hails from Lofa County. Weah defeated Boakai in 14 of the 15 counties in Liberia with Boakai winning his home county, Lofa.

President Weah faces 19 other contenders in highly anticipated competitive elections, which come in 14 days. His main challenger, Unity Party Standard-bearer Joseph Nyumah Boakai looks to hold a strong tie with his Kinsman in Lofa County where Mr. Weah is trying to break the tradition as he intensifies his campaign activities in the county.

Political Pundits’ views of Lofa County as it relates to previous elections have been a disadvantage to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the ruling establishment has struggled to pull votes in that region, despite vigorously campaigning.

Weah’s CDC could pull more votes in Lofa County this time around as hundreds of their stalwarts are sons and daughters of Lofa County. He’s counting on the new dimension of the political horse race but it seems that CDC might still struggle to win widespread support in Lofa County, largely belonging to the opposition Unity Party (UP).

Weah heads to the Northwest at a numerical disadvantage, despite roughly relying their hopes on Vice-President Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor who has a root, in the county from Salayea District.

The ruling Party’s National Campaign Chairman Mulbah Morlu, Executive Mansion’s Chief of Protocol,Amb. Nora Finda Bundoo, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, Representative Thomas Fallah, other executives, and partisans hail from Lofa but the county could still remain an uncomfortable zone for thegoverning party in pulling the needed votes.

Meanwhile, hundreds of his supporters, of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) yesterday overwhelmingly welcome their Standard–bearer, President Weah, and his entourage who stormed the County from Salayea, District, Lofa County the original home of Vice Standard–bearer, Jewel Howard-Taylor, and then to Zorzor, Lofa County, where the first Town hall meeting was held.

Weah and his entourage are expected to hold series of political engagements in the county before moving to other areas of the country in continuation of his campaign trail across the country.