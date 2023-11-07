Weah Donates Solar Lights To Lower Bong Citizens

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Bong County Electoral District#7 Representative candidate, Jacob Sumo Jackson has embarked on the installation of solar panel lights in Sanoyeah and Furmah Districts in the County.

The CDC defeated representative candidate said the solar lights were donated by President George Weah as part of efforts to provide electricity to the people of District#7. Mr. Jackson who contested in the just-ended October 10 elections and lost, said the solar lights will be installed in major towns in the districts.

Our reporter quotes Mr. Jackson as saying that the move for the installations of the solar lights is part of President Weah’s decentralization of the country’s resources through developmental initiatives.

He further said that the installation of the solar lights equipment demonstrates the CDC-led government’s commitment to its Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development adding that President Weah is a man who believes in development.

The down-to-earth CDC representative candidate is at the same time calling on citizens of the districts to be proactive in protecting the lights as many opportunities are coming adding that the government is doing everything possible to fully meet the needs of its citizens.

The CDC District#7 Representative at the same time underscored the need for the reelection of President Weah in the run-off election.

Meanwhile, citizens of Sanoyea and Furmah Districts have laudedthe Liberian Government for the initiative while at the same time, vowing to take ownership of the solar lights.

The citizens expressed delight and gratitude to the CDC representative candidate, the Liberian leader, and government for the intervention, adding that it was not a surprise because the President is a man of his word.

In a related development, the Bong County Electoral District#7 Representative candidate Jacob Sumo Jackson has concluded a one day reconciliation dialogue with citizens in District#7. He said for the process of reconciliation to be achieved, there is a need to examine the extent of the human frailties adding that “with the weakness in us as human beings, there will always be disharmony but the best is that when we realize our faults as reasonable people, then enhancement of the whole idea of reconciliation will be achieved.

“Let us foster peace among us and in our districts and let us seek national identity and glorification above personal glory. Let us not forget about what has happened; let’s always talk about it, but let’s just say it and move on with our developmental agenda,” he urged.