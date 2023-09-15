Weah Departs Liberia To Attend Int’l Engagements

Liberia President George Weah Today September 14, 2023 departed Liberia to attend international engagements.

The Liberian leader left the County early Thursday afternoon via the Roberts International Airport In lower Margibi County.

As he walks on the red carpet dressed up in a beautiful blue long sleeves pro poor attire , the Commander In Chief of the AFL was flanked by a senior AFL personal and subsequently greeted some senior government officials before boarding a dominant white and blue private plane.

He was accompanied by a sizable government delegation to include: Foreign Minister Amb.Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., Defense Minister Daniel Ziahkahn and Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie.

As part of his international Trip, the Chief Executive will attend the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States of America.

President Weah will be joined by other world leaders and heads of State and government for the opening of the general session on September 18, 2023 in the general Assembly hall and is also expected to address world leaders on September 20, 2023.

Key issues expected to be highlighted by the Liberian leader will include: the sustained peace that Liberians continue to enjoy after twenty years, gradual and visible transformation taking place in the Country as well as economic growth and the October 10, 2023 general elections among others.

He is also expected to have sideline discussions with some strategic bilateral partners in the supreme interest of the people of Liberia.

The 78th UN General Assembly will take place in New York at a time where the globe is experiencing numerous of setbacks on global progress.

Few amongst them is natural disaster (earthquakes, climate change , massive hardships across the globe, insecurity, war and inflations among others as the people on the globe are now eager for humanitarian interventions from world leaders in order to help address some perceived unending problems.

The UNGA will also see world leaders , heads of State and government in a pivotal session to review the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including the provision of high political guidance on the transformation and robust actions ahead of the target years, 2030.

While away the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs G. Wesseh Blamo will Chair the cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President and the President via telephone. Meanwhile, the Liberian leader is expected back in the country next week.

He will arrive in the Country at the peak of the campaign period and following his climax in Bong County on September 13, 2023, with tons of endorsements, the Standard-bearer of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change is expected to roll his political sleeves, tightens his political belt and wear his political jacket to head to vote-rich Nimba County, Politically charged Lofa and the impossible South Eastern corridors to spread his message for his re-election bid to his people.