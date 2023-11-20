“Weah Defies Stereotype on Peaceful Transition”

President Bola Tinubu has lauded President George Weah for showcasing exemplary leadership and statesmanship by conceding defeat to his main rival, Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party, in the recently concluded November 14 presidential election runoff.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has reported results from 5,865 out of the total 5,890 places, equivalent to 99.58%, with Ambassador Boakai receiving 50.89% while President Weah obtained 49.11%.

In a late Friday speech addressing the runoff election results, President Weah stated that though the NEC’s results are not final, they indicate a lead for former Vice President Boakai that makes it impossible for him to surpass. Weah emphasized, “Tonight, as we acknowledge the results, let us also recognize that the true winners of these elections are the people of Liberia.”

Weah proudly declared that under his leadership, the 2023 Presidential elections were organized with a commitment to fairness, peace, inclusiveness, transparency, and credibility. He acknowledged the close results, indicating a deep division within the country, and urged unity during the transition to a new administration.

Acknowledging the outcome, President Weah affirmed, “This is a time for graciousness in defeat, a time to place our country above party, and patriotism above personal interest. I remain your President until the handover of power, and I will continue to work for the good of Liberia. Let us heal the divisions caused by the campaign and come together as One Nation and One United People.”

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended President Weah for ‘defying the stereotype’ that peaceful transitions of power are impossible on the continent. While congratulating President-elect Boakai, Tinubu advised him to prioritize good governance for the people of Liberia.

The statement read, “I commend President George Weah for his sterling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship. He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa.”

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who led the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) in Liberia, also praised President Weah for advancing peace and progress in the country. Jonathan urged President-elect Boakai to be magnanimous in victory and continue efforts to unite and advance Liberia.

Jonathan’s tweet read, “I congratulate the President-Elect His Excellency Joseph Boakai and urge him to be magnanimous in victory and seek to continue the efforts to unite and advance his country.” He expressed gratitude to outgoing President George Weah for conceding defeat ahead of the official declaration, describing it as “an exemplary display of statesmanship and commitment to the peace and progress of his country.”