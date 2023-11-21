Weah Defends Decision

In spite of imminent wrangling within the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), President George M. Weah has strongly defended his decision to concede defeat to former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

President George Weah told members of his congregation on Sunday, November 19 that he is not an African President who hijacks elections that cause the death of many innocent people.

“I won’t be a part of it,” he said to members and supporters that his defeat in the presidential runoff is a learning curve.

Meanwhile, some members of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) on Sunday expressed their dissatisfaction over the President’s unilateral decision, saying it was a betrayer of the people’s trust by conceding defeat before announcement of the final results. They argued that Mr. Weah should have at least informed them about his concession plans.

Despite President George Maneh Weah conceding to defeat in the just ended runoff presidential in Liberia, a key ally and confidant of the Liberian leader has termed the runoff a ‘fraudulent election’.

The Coalition for Democratic Change through its Secretary-General and current Mayor of the City of Monrovia said the party maintains it will not condone any form of fraudulent election and disadvantage despite its political leader conceding defeat to former VP Boakai.

The CDC statement come days after the CDC standard bearer and President of Liberia, George Weah sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party as president-elect.

The National Elections Commission said Ambassador Boakai obtained 814,428 or 50.64% votes while President Weah obtained 793,910 or 49.36% as per the national presidential consolidated tally report.

In his message over the weekend, the incumbent President urged Ambassador Boakai to focus on reconciling the country following the outcome of the November 14, 2023 presidential runoff elections.

At a news conference Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the party headquarters in Congo Town, CDC Secretary General Jefferson Koijee maintained that the party has some dissatisfaction.

He said although the statement made by President Weah is respected, the CDC as a party has issues with the conduct of the elections in Nimba, Grand Kru and Grand Gedeh Counties.

