Weah Consoles Cote D’Ivoire

President George Manneh Weah has sent a condolence message to His Excellency Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire following the death of His H.E. Henri Konan Bedie, former President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire. He died on August 1, 2023, at the age of Eight-nine (89).

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President George Manneh Weah, On behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, and in his own name, extended heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire, and in particular, the bereaved Family for the irreparable loss sustained.

The Liberian Leader then prayed and hoped that the Almighty God would grant His Excellency Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire, and the resilient people of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire comfort and fortitude during this difficult period of national mourning.