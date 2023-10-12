Weah, Boakai Take Early LEAD



The National Elections Commission (NEC) has reported an initial tally of yesterday’s election results putting former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, of the Unity Party ahead of incumbent President George M. Weah, of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Addressing a news conference, NEC’s Chairperson Cllr. Davidetta Browne-Lansanah disclosed that initial tally captures two of the fifteen counties including Bomi and Montserrado counties.

In Bomi County according to the NEC boss, of a total 171 polling precincts constituting 7.60%, with a total of three precincts reporting a total of 3972 votes and 143 invalid votes, puts Joseph N. Boakai of the former ruling Unity Party in the lead with 2,500 votes cast constituting 64.0%, while his incumbent President George M. Weah obtained a total of 1,134, constituting 28.54%, followed by Collaborating Political Parties’ leader, Alexander B. Cumings with 32 votes constituting 0.81%.

In Montserrado county, the NEC Chairperson disclosed that of a total of 2008 polling precincts, three were reported with the Unity Party receiving a total percentage of 47.58%, while the ruling CDC received 45.17%, followed by the CPP with 3.22% votes.

Commenting on the delay of the electoral process in Sinoe due to the torrential rains in District No. 2, Madam Browne-Lansanah said the rain disrupted normal election activities,stating that voting will be conducted early next week to allow voters to exercise their constitutional rights.

Cllr. Lansanah also noted that the tally from five precincts, in River Gee County, has not been collated due to poor network connectivity.

Yesterday, the National Elections Commission (NEC) began releasing provisional results of the October 10, 2023,Presidential and Legislative Elections with incumbent President George M. Weah and his closest rival former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai taking an early lead.

The vote count continues in Liberia a day after heavily contested elections in which former soccer star and Standard-bearer of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George Weah is seeking a second term while the Unity Party (UP) Standard-bearer, Joseph Boakai is up for revenge after losing to Mr. Weah in 2017.

Provisional results show a hothouse between incumbent President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change and his rival Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party. As the counting continues, results are reflecting regional affiliations and tribal politics played.

In northern Liberia, the native Lofa County of UP’s Joseph N. Boakai significant numbers of votes are now recorded sending a message of his deep familiarity and attachment. Also, in the Southeastern region, Weah sits in a comfortable position signifying his familiarity with attachment.

In Grand Bassa County, Alexander B. Cummings is battling the CDC and UP with huge votes from districts 1, 2, & 3 signifying his vice standard bearer’s nativity.

In vote-rich counties of Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa and Margibi, both Boakai and Weah enjoy considerable vote pulls from an array of local support from prominent politicians and stakeholders using tribal loyalty and connections.