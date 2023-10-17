Weah, Boakai In Seesaw Battle



The race for the Executive Mansion is becoming interesting by the day with two of the twenty Presidential Candidates in the just ended Presidential Election are in a serious seesaw battle as latest results places Unity Party’s Joseph N. Boakai over incumbent President George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

In the last two days, incumbent George M. Weah has topped the provisional results being announced by Liberia’s electoral body, the National Elections Commission (NEC) with Up’s Joseph Boakai, Weah’s main Challenger coming second.

According to preliminary results announced yesterday by the National Elections Commission, Boakai has taken a slack lead over his main rival, incumbent George Weah. Of the total of 5,467 of 5,809 polling places counted so far, the UP Candidate, JNB accumulated 748,463 of the total valid votes amounting to 43.70 percent, while President Weah of the CDC obtained the total votes of 747,578 constituting 43.65 percent.

Yesterday’s results came from the 15 political sub-divisions of Liberia. The results from the various polling places across the country slackly put Boakai above his main rival, President Weah who is seeking reelection.

Yesterday, Unity Party’s Joseph Boakai obtained the total valid votes of 674,642, while President Weah of the CDC obtained 711,627. Total votes obtained by Unity Party Candidate Boakai amounts to 748,463 or 43.70 percent while Weah obtained CDC the total valid votes of 747,578 amounting to 43.65 percent.

With the latest results, Joseph Boakai, the Unity Party Candidate leads Monday’s provisional results with an 884 margin against incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

As the result stands, Liberians are optimistic of a Run-off election between President Weah and his main challenger, Joseph Boakai, the main opposition leader in Liberia. In 2017, Weah, a former football star defeated Vice President Boakai in 14 of the 15 counties of Liberia.

At the same time, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has disclosed that it is well prepared for a Run-off election should there be one considering results being release by the electoral body favoring incumbent Weah and opposition leader Boakai.