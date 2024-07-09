Weah Advised Not To Run In 2029

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Five and half years to the conduct of another post-conflict elections that could further solidify the country’s democratic trajectory and make it emulative in the subregion, former President George Weah has been called upon to bow out of the presidential race.

Former President Weah has been sending mixed signals as to his plans to return to state power. In his concession statement, he announced to the world that he would be back in 2029, but retorted few months later that by the time of the next elections, he would have been 65 years of age, and would not be eligible in keeping with retirement policy of government.

The pronouncement as such an early stage of losing an election was criticized by so many Liberians, including his Congress for Democratic Change partisans.

Few days ago, former President Weah stunned the nation when he announced that he might put his hat in the race in 2029 if the CDC elected him to run on the ticket.

But Nimba Representative Musa Bility of District 7, Nimba County thinks that the former President George Weah should not return to the political stage in the 2029 presidential elections.

Representative Bility, a member of the opposition and a friend and supporter of the former president, has in “good faith” advised that he should no longer engage in active political activities.

Speaking Sunday on Spoon Talk, Bility who is also Chairman of the Bility Faction of the Liberty, said former president Weah whom he described as his good friend has already made for himself an icon of democratic values and an admiring legacy with the international community during the 2023 presidential elections.

“If I was asked by my friend George Weah on his stance to contest in 2029, I would advise him not to contest, but support other members of the Congress for Democratic Change, “he said.

Representative Bility who supported Weah’s re-election bid during the run-off election in 2023, admitted in his opinion that if the CDC does select former president Weah to contest against the Unity Party now he will win.

He further suggested that the CDC should look within party for other potential leaders who will replace former president Weah in the 2029 presidential elections.

Representative Bility’s advice came as a result of a recent interview with the political leader of the Opposition Congress for Democratic Change George Weah on Freedom FM that if the party through their primary selects him to be the face of the CDC in 2029 will be a candidate, an assertion that was welcome by more of his supporters and partisans of the CDC.

With such a declaration from former president Weah and the political leader of the opposition CDC according to some political commentators has disbalance some of the leaders of the CDC who were eyeing the presidency in 2029.