Weah Addresses UNGA Today



After steering the ship of leadership for five and a half years with pending Presidential and Legislative Elections expected in few weeks, Liberia’s President George M. Weah is expected to address the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today for the last time of his six years administration.

Weah who is seeking reelection in the West African nation will address the United Nations General Assembly today in New York, the United States of America. He is expected to inform the world body about his achievements since he took over the mantle of authority in the West African nation.

The Liberia President arrived in New York, the United States of America, for the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly High Level Debate recently and has been meeting Liberians in the diaspora. President Weah and Entourage touched down via Air France at the John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of the world leaders submit.

President Weah was among over 140 world leaders yesterday attending the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 78th Session. UNGA is an annual event that brings together global leaders for a high-level debate that retrospect and discusses pertinent world issues.

The Liberian Chief Executive will take the podium tomorrow, today September 20, 2023 to address the world. President Weah is expected to reassure UNGA and the world of his unflinching commitment to uphold a free, fair, inclusive, and transparent election.

He is also expected to call on the world for her collective effort in addressing climate change, democracy and action to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals as well as addressing terrorism in Africa and the world at large.

The 78th Session of UNGA is being held under the theme, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on The 2030 Agenda and Its SDGs Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability For All.”

The Liberian leader is expected to address world leaders on today Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the United Nations Headquarters. The 78th UNGA High Level officially began yesterday Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 09:00 local time (New York) with some world leaders including US President, Joe Biden addressing the UNGA.

Weah is expected to convince world leaders why he should succeed himself as President after five years of his presidency. He will speak on the gains being made under his administration including good governance and his administration’s respect for human rights during his time in office.

The Liberian President has over the years drawn the world attention to Liberia, a country that went through nearly 14 years of civil strife that devastated every fabric of the society including education, health, and infrastructure, among others. The President may speak on his government’s foreign policy, including his administration’s relationship with other nations of the world especially in the West African sub-region where coup d’etat has reemerged.

Under his leadership, Weah has embarked on several developmental initiatives including rehabilitation of roads, upgrading the Mount Coffee Hydro Electricity, Grill, and construction of new hospitals, provision of free education at university level and payment of WASSCE fees for thousands of students.

But his critics say he has failed to fight corruption and has even encouraged corruption in his administration. They accused him of bad governance, unexplained deaths, mysterious disappearances of citizens and disrespect for the rule of law, allegations the Weah administration has since denied.

President Weah is being challenged by 18 other presidential candidates including business executive Alexander Cummings, respected lawyer, Tiawon Gongloe and former Liberian Vice President, Joseph Nyumah Boakai. Boakai is the main challenger to incumbent Weah in the October 10, 2023.

President Weah left the country on Thursday, September 14, 2023 for the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America. The UNGA 78th Session marks a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the 2030 Agenda and the urgent need to put the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track.

President Weah joins his counterparts from all parts of the world to engage in the annual high-level General Debate under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity, accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

UNGA provides a platform for heads of state and government and ministers to explore solutions to global challenges to advance peace, security, and sustainable development. It is President Weah’s 6th time participating in the annual global gathering since he assumed office in 2018.