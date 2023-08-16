“We Will Begin with Nation Building”

By Mark B. Dumbar

A lone female candidate in the October 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections has assured Liberians that the African Liberation League Party (ALL) will begin with nation building when entrusted with the leadership of the country.

Speaking Tuesday, August 15, 2023, on a local radio station, Madam Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, former United Nations Deputy Special Representative stressed that nation building is something that the African Liberation League Party (ALL) has misunderstood most often in the country.

Madam Sara Beysolow-Nyanti whose decision made her the first known female candidate seeking the nation’s highest office is expected to face a heavy task in overshadowing the two frontrunners of the race: incumbent George M. Weah and former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

She assured the people of Liberia that her vision for Liberia is based on building every Liberian and the nation. Madam Nyanti pointed out that the African Liberation League (ALL) will first start with nation-building because as a nation, “We are divided.” She noted that a nation that is divided can never stand.

According to her, Liberians are now fighting each other because of the division that has been established by politicians. The former UN Deputy disclosed that she has served women, children, men and boys around the world to ensure that they achieved good education.

She assured that Liberians will be served diligently and loyally with her wealth of many experiences in humanitarians. Madam Nyanti mentioned that she has been working with community dwellers in District # 17 Montserrado County to ensure that they benefit from her humanitarians.

She pointed out that over the years she has been involved in a feeling program with those that cannot afford, and she has never stopped. “I have carried on a water project in District# 17 where many community dwellers have benefited immensely,” she stressed.

She added that there is a lot of violence that has been carried out by young Liberia in various communities. The UN Representative disclosed that Liberians should condemn the act of violence in the country and focus on nation-building. Madam Nyanti urged Liberians to come together as one body to achieve nation-building.

“We should avoid violence in the nation,” she pointed out. According to her, Liberians must come together as one and build the nation. She further stated that every head of an organization, institution, and agency should encourage their people to avoid election violence and focus on nation-building.

“They should not encourage violence but they should speak again it,” she urged. Madam Nyanti mentioned that it is incumbent upon every Liberian to sustain and maintain the peace that we have enjoyed over the years.

“Let no one fool you of election violence,” she advised. She disclosed that her vision is to unite Liberia and its people and to inform them that violence is not the way to development. “My vision is one Liberia,” she concluded.