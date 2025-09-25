Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Ex-Liberian President George Manneh Weah has vowed to rebuild the headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in record time following its demolition upon an eviction order of a court in Liberia.

Weah-Political Leader of the CDC, returned to Liberia on Monday to a rousing welcome at Roberts International Airport. Immediately upon his arrival, the ex-Liberian leader pledged to rebuild the CDC headquarters and restore the party’s political strength.

Speaking at the RIA, Weah urged supporters to remain peaceful, warning against violence and confrontation. “We don’t need to fight. We need to be safe, and we need peace in this country. That’s the only way we can move forward,” he told journalists at the airport.

He assured partisans and supporters of the CDC that his immediate priority is rebuilding the CDC headquarters, which was demolished on August 23 following a court-ordered eviction.

Referring to himself, Weah said, “George Manneh Weah is here. We’re going to restore; we will rebuild our party headquarters. That’s our goal, that’s our mission.” He vowed that the project would be completed in record time.

Weah stressed that his return was not about sparking conflict but about consolidating the CDC’s political foundation.

“Our mission is not to create clashes with police or at the airport. Leave them alone,” he said. “We came to build a party for our people, and we are still able to sustain the political fight.”

The former president, who spent several months abroad, also spoke briefly about his family and personal life but underscored that his focus is now on active political engagement. “I’m back home. We’re going to build our party in record time, and we’ll be okay,” he assured.

The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court ruled on August 13 that the 4.23-acre compound near Bernard’s Beach rightfully belonged to the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard, not the CDC. Acting on that ruling, sheriffs and police officers carried out the demolition, leaving the party without its long-standing base.