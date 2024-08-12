WCL:Western Cluster Reaffirms Commitment to Bomi County Development Projects

By Wilson

Liberia-The Chief Executive Officer of Western Cluster (WCL),  Mr. Joseph Coelho has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to implementing a series of development projects in Bomi County. In a recent interview with journalists, Mr. Coelho  explained about the ongoing and future initiatives aimed at benefiting the local communities.

According to him, they are  constructing a pre-nursery school in Zalakai for young children in the affected areas. Mr. Coelho disclosed that, upon the school’s completion, the company will also ensure the provision of daily nutritional meals for the children. “We will provide all the necessary support to empower the school,” Mr. Coelho stated.

In addition to education, WCL CEO said they have made strides in improving access to clean water. He said, they have constructed several hand pumps in the affected communities to provide safe drinking water for the people. Furthermore, Mr. Coelho revealed that WCL has initiated agricultural projects to help increase local food production.

“As part of our operations, we are actively involved in agriculture, we have cultivated farmland in various locations to grow more food,” he explained.

Addressing the issue of skills training, Mr. Coelho announced plans to construct a technical school in Tubmanburg. According to him, this facility will offer vocational training for young people, equipping them with the skills needed to work with the company.

