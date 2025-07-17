War Crimes: US uncertain of Supporting War Crimes Court

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Washington Tumay Watson

MONROVIA-The United States Ambassador to Liberia, Mark C. Toner, has expressed some level of uncertainty of his government supporting the War Crimes Court in Liberia.

He made the disclosure on Thursday when he appeared on OK FM radio station.

“I cannot say definitely that there will not be assistance in the near future, it’s just that we don’t know at this point.”

According to him, there is a change in parity by the US Government, indicating that the Global Community of Justice, which was involved in the establishment of the war crimes court in Liberia, has been disbanded, stressing that he cannot speak of any support given to the office of the war crimes court in Liberia.

Ambassador Toner, assumed the position on August 7, 2024, and presented his credentials to President Joseph Boakai on the same day, indicating that their change in support of the war crimes court in Liberia has nothing to do with the death of the late Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson, or change in administration which has been speculated in the public.

He also disclosed that many things are happening in the State Department, resulting in the dismissal of a thousand staff, stressing that such things happen in organizations.

Amb. Toner asserted that he will be departing Liberia sooner than he can due to his retirement from the State Department of the Foreign Service, emphasizing that it was not a big decision.

Asserting that it was a great time being in Liberia and enjoyed the professional time, but stated that it was time for him to go back home and spend some time with his family.

“It is personal things that make me take such a decision that I cannot give you the details, but I will just say I needed him. giving the reasons for his earlier departure from Liberia

He said the Government of Liberia, including President Joseph Boakai, is aware of his retirement and preparation for his departure.

