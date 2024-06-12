War Crimes Court: BOAKAI NOT INTERESTED IN WAR CRIMES COURT

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Liberia’s former Auditor General, John Molu has accused the Liberian Government of not being interested in the establishment of a war and economic crimes court for Liberia.

According to the former Auditor General, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is not interested in establishing of the war crimes court in Liberia. Mr. Molu said President Boakai, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fonati Koffa and the President Pro-tempore, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence are not interested in the establishment of a war crimes court in Liberia.

Speaking on the Spoon Night show on Sunday, June 9, 2024, Mr. Morlu, a staunch supporter of President Boakai during the 2023 presidential elections indicated that one of the reasons for which the Legislature formulated the joint resolution on the establishment of the war crimes court was due to the public interest.

He said it was due to this that President Boakai had publicly formulated an Executive Order on the war crimes court which, according to him both the Legislators and the President are in the know that such a court is not going to be established.

“I asked them, why are you rushing to establish the war crimes court, because this is going to cost around US$250 million, I had not seen anything in the United States budget to support the war crimes court and how you were going to get the money to establish the war crimes court; they all said when we get there, we will discuss that but the public pressure is on us,” he said.

Mr. Morlu furthered that his frustration was the cry of the Liberian people who want justice, fairness, and accountability which is not clear by the government. Molu added that he was not going to give details about the conversation he had with the Liberian leader but indicated that the President does not want the establishment of a war crimes court in Liberia.

He said the establishment of the war crimes court is a long process that the government is not going to achieve but pointed out that the government is not transparent in its action by clearly informing the people about the process. “I want to say that this is a complete pressure on Joseph Boakai to establish the war crime court,” he among other things concluded.