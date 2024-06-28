War and Economic Crimes: U.S. Congressman Chris Smith Welcomes Cllr. Massaquoi’s Appointment As ED of OWC
MONROVIA-Following the appointment of Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi as Executive Director of the Office of War and Economic Crimes, US Congressman, Chris Smith has embraced the appointment and commended president Joseph Boakai for such move.
This was known in a statement released this week on his official website: https://chrissmith.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=413265.
The statement by Congressman Smith, who chairs the House Global Human Rights Subcommittee, has been seen as a great boost for the War and Economic Crimes Court in the country.
“With this critical appointment, President Boakai continues to show his commitment and eagerness for justice,” Smith said in the statement.
“His expeditious pursuit of accountability for the people of Liberia has strong support here in the U.S. Congress, and we will continue to support him when he stays the course for justice in the face of the inevitable pushback from those guilty of crimes or trying to undermine the process,” Congressman Smith further added.
His statement further stated that Cllr. Massaquoi’s appointment comes on the heels of a U.S. congressional hearing chaired by Smith last week that examined the next steps toward accountability for those responsible for the egregious human rights violations suffered by hundreds of thousands of Liberians in recent decades.
The statement added that Cllr. Massaquoi’s appointment as Executive Director of the Office of War and Economic Crimes is tasked with establishing a court that will bring to justice individuals who committed untold human rights abuses—with near-complete immunity to date—during Liberia’s civil wars between 1989 and 2003, when 250,000 Liberians died from fighting, and thousands more were conscripted as child soldiers, raped, suffered loss of limb, and endured other traumatic experiences.
“The people of Liberia—who suffered brutal human rights violations and economic crimes for so many years—deserve nothing less than justice,” U.S. Congressman Smith said.
