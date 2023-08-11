Vp Taylor Vows to Give Everything For Weah’s Reelection

By Mark B. Dumbar

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has vowed to give everything it takes for the reelection of President George M. Weah in the October Presidential and Legislative Elections.

According to Vice President Howard Taylor, the opposition and critics have the right to fight because of what they believe, but Mr. Weah will emerge victorious come October 10, 2023. The Vice President said the construction of roads, Youth-empowerment, infrastructure developments, and electricity among others, will speak for them at the ballot box on October 10, 2023.

Madam Taylor disclosed that the Liberian leader has worked hard for the Liberian people to ensure that what he promised them has been completed. According to her, the Liberian people themselves know that nothing is hidden under this sun.

“All we are doing is taking our message to the people of what all we have done and what we are going to do for them,” she added. Madam Taylor pointed out that as a ruling party; their plan is to shoot in every corner to spread their messages to the people of Liberia.

“We will not sit back and put our hands between our legs,” she stressed. Vice President Taylor emphasized that they would ensure that the people of Liberia feel the presence of President George M. Weah by moving from door to door and house to house.

The ruling Coalition Vice Standard-bearer further stated that they are the ruling establishment and have the pace and ingredient of all others and will not sit back but campaign robustly to ensure victory is certain.