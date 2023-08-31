Vp Taylor Declares Supports for Female Candidate In Bong

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has vowed to support the reelection bid of Bong County District #8 Representative Candidate, Moima Briggs-Mensah in the October 10, 2023, Presidential and General Elections.

The Liberian Vice President said her decision to support Representative Briggs-Mensah, an independent candidate in the race is due to her quest for women’s representation in governance including the Legislature.

Speaking recently on state radio, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) said she will only support the female candidate in Bong County and the other candidates including the CDC Senatorial and Representative Candidates will fight on their own.

She was not clear on the reason for only supporting the female Representative Candidate in Bong County who is not clearly supporting the reelection of President George Weah’s Presidential bid.

Vp Taylor further narrated that when the time comes, she will speak on who are the other candidates she will be supporting stressing, “Men can’t Talk All.”

Vp Taylor did not inform the public of the reason why she was not going to declare support for the CDC Candidates mostly for the Senatorial race.

It can be recalled that Vice President Taylor and the CDC Senatorial Candidate in the October polls in Bong County, Representative Edward Karfah of District #5 have been political adversaries.

With these crucial elections for her and President Weah, the Vice President was cleared to say that the President will not be happy with her political decision in Bong County but she will focus on District#10 in Montserrado County for the CDC Candidate, Josephine Davis and Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah of Bong County.

This is not the first time VP Taylor has not supported the CDC Senatorial Candidate in Bong County. In the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Madam Taylor did not recognize nor support the CDC Candidate, Henry W. Yallah a decision that created serious disagreement within the CDC that President Weah was able to resolve and foster peace and reconciliation.