Voters In New Land Community deliberately Delay Voting

By Wilson
By Mark B. Dumbar

Several voters in the New Land Community disclosed yesterday that they deliberately delayed going out to vote for their leaders because of the way they were treated in the just-ended October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Speaking to a NEC worker at the Precinct who preferred anonymity in New Land Community Lower Careysburg VOA, he said some voters who when at the polling places to vote early Tuesday morning vividly told him that they will not come out to vote in the morning hour but rather delay the process.

According to him, they said it would serve as a lesson to the National Elections Commission (NEC) to lean how to guide elections and conduct the process. However, there was no violent incident reported at the precinct.

According to him, in the morning hour, the people of New Land Community started to put in their numbers until late at 12: 30pm, when the numbers began to go slow at the precinct.

He furthered that up to the the late hours, the turnout at the Polling Center in New Land Community was still low. He disclosed that what had been said to him by those voters who came in the morning hour to vote was shown by residents of the community.

According to him, the poor turnout of voters at the Polling Precinct in New Land Community seems to be very poor. Also, one voter at the Polling Precinct Paul Hagan said the reason the turnout was poor is because their voter identification was not punched.

