“Vote For Peace, Development”

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Liberia’s Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel Howard–Taylor has admonished Liberians to vote for peace and the development of their country.

Veep Taylor cautioned Liberians to vote for progress so that Liberia can continue on its developmental agenda. The Liberian Vice President further described the just-ended voting process as smooth.

Madam Taylor said she feels very happy to exercise her constitutional right in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Vice President Taylor who is aiming for her second Vice Presidential term, urged Liberians to maintain peace, emphasizing that the election is about the Liberian people and therefore, they would be the ones to decide who their President becomes.

“We are pleased that the process is safe and that’s the most important thing. Liberians are exercising their democratic rights,” Veep Taylor added.

Vice President Taylor made the statement at the LelekpayeaPublic School Polling Center in Electoral District#2, Bong County where she cast her vote in the county.