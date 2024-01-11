Veep Taylor Turns Over To VP-elect Koung

Monrovia-Jan-11-TNR: VP Taylor (right) hands over responsibilities To incoming VP Koung Member of the Liberian Senate

In keeping with the Legislature’s Revised Rules that call for three Legislative Breaks, Tuesday, January 10, 2024, marked the end of the 54th Legislature.

On this occasion, the President of the Senate, who also serves as the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor, officially handed over her responsibilities to her successor, Jeremiah Kpan-Koung.

It is reported that, unlike her predecessor, Joseph Nyumah-Boakai, who handed over almost half a million United States dollars, gas coupons, and vehicles, unconfirmed reports suggest that the outgoing Vice President is leaving an empty coffer for her successor, Jeremiah Koung.

However, in contrast to Boakai, who was still implementing the budget passed in June of 2018, within a biannual fiscal year, VP Taylor is leaving an empty coffer as she has concluded her fiscal year, which runs yearly.

Meanwhile, the Senate Pro-Tempore, Albert Chie has announced the closure of the 54th Legislature, otherwise referred to as adjournment Sine die.

The adjournment of the 54th Legislature follows the end of the Special Session of the last segment of the 54th Legislative term. On this occasion, the leadership of the Liberian Senate expressed thanks and appreciation to their colleagues for the cooperation received during the session and over the years.

Pro-Tempore Chie maintained that, despite the challenges faced during the Senate Leadership’s journey, the Senate took a sense of responsibility to ensure that it remains what he calls a crucible of democracy in the country. This role is vital in providing political stability and serving as a reservoir for national leadership for the executive and judiciary branches of the government.

According to the Senate Pro Tempore, over the six years of the 54th Legislature, the Liberian Senate played a crucial role in creating an environment for economic growth, exerting oversight over the Executive and Judiciary branches of government, implementing legislative reforms, representing the country abroad with distinction, and executing numerous projects nationwide.

Meanwhile, Pro-Tempore Chie has expressed gratitude to his colleagues who will not be returning to the 55th Legislature for their public service. He prayed that another avenue be availed to them to contribute as they still have the energy.