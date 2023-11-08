Veep Taylor Takes Campaign To Western Liberia

With just days to the conduct of the November 14, 2023 Presidential Run-off Election, the Vice Standard-bearer of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor is exalting every effort for the reelection of President George Weah.

The Liberian Vice President as part of her campaign engagements visited Bomi and had meetings with the citizens in several towns and villages including the township of GbahJacket.

While addressing the citizens at one meeting in the township of Gbah Jacket in Bomi County, the CDC’s Vice Standard-bearer vowed to massively campaign for President Weah’s second term bid in the scheduled November 14 run-off poll.

Vice President Taylor also made a promised to return to the county along with its leadership after the election of the President for an all-inclusive citizens meeting to discuss the county’s priorities.

Incumbent George Manneh Weah of the CDC and his main Challenger, Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party are tied up in a Presidential Run-off Election after both candidates failed to obtain the required 50% plus one vote to be declared winner of the October 10, 2023 Presidential and legislative Elections.

She assured citizens in Western Liberia that the Weah-led administration will remain engage with them and tackle some of the problems faced by the citizens.

Weah who has served for six years as President is been heavily challenged by Ambassador Boakai, a former Vice President of Liberia. He served under Liberia and Africa’s first female democratically elected President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for 12 years.

Weah, a retired football star defeated Boakai in the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections after he allegedly received support from former President Sirleaf against her own Vice President. Boakai is up for revenge against Mr. Weah in the Presidential Run-off, while Weah is seeking another six years.