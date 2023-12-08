Varlee Telleh Admit To Controversial GSM Number

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Varlee Telleh, Deputy Chief of Security to Monrovia’s City Mayor Jefferson Koijee has admitted to a controversial number submitted to Criminal Court “A” by former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott’s team of lawyers.

Varlee Telleh has been accused from the onset of the attack on the home of the former Chief Justice of being the perpetrator of the attack that led to the death of her daughter Charloe Musu. He was also invited at one point by the police for questioning and later released.

The court last week requested his presence to speak specifically to a GSM number which was used to communicate before and after the attack. During his appearance Tuesday, Telleh admitted to the number being his but said it has been used by his wife.

Telleh’s testimony resulted in defense lawyers submitting another motion pleading with the court to subpoena Jefferson Koijee and Telleh’s wife to ascertain some facts.

The defense team wants Mayor Koijee to testify to two numbers that were placed on the call records, wherein he (Koijee) called one Mohammed Keita who was allegedly on the scene, the night Charloe was murdered and Telleh’s wife confirming the usage of the number by her.

But the judge rejected their request on grounds that the defense had not shown the court any documentary evidence or witness testimony that Mohammed Keita with whom Koijee communicated was part and parcel of the event.

The judge further noted that the defense application is not specific and that the defense has not presented to that court any physical or documentary evidence of the call between Telleh’swife and the unknown person she spoke with which in his mind defense is on a fishing expedition.

But the defense lawyer has taken serious exception to the judge position and announced it will take advantage of the law.