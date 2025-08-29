Vahun Citizens Reject Rep. Wiah’s Cultural Activities Claims

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tension is said to be brewing in Lofa after citizens of Vahun District strongly rejected allegations that secret Poro and Sande activities are taking place in the district.

The claims, made by District number two Representative Julie Fatorma Wiah, have been described as “false, misleading, and damaging” by a prominent son of the district, Mr. Dustan B. Brima.

In a strongly worded statement, Brima clarified that Vahun District has no active Poro or Sande activities as alleged.

He noted that the citizens remain fully aware of and committed to the current regulation instituted by the National Council of Chiefs and Elders in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to Brima, the regulation, which was publicly announced by Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin, remains binding on all traditional leaders and communities across Liberia.

He explained that the people of Vahun are law-abiding and have embraced government policy, especially under the administration of President Joseph N. Boakai.

“Our citizens are highly conscious of the law, and we remain committed to supporting the government of the Republic of Liberia,” Brima asserted.

The statement further emphasized that Vahun is a political stronghold of the Unity Party, and as such, the citizens take pride in aligning themselves with the President’s vision and programs.

“We will never be the ones to undermine government regulation by engaging in prohibited practices,” Brima declared.

Representative Wiah’s allegation, which reportedly caught the attention of Minister Nyumalin, has left many Vahun citizens frustrated.

The locals argue that such accusations are not only untrue but also have the potential to tarnish the district’s image and stir unnecessary tension.

“Rep. Wiah’s claim is not just false; it is also dangerous. The citizens of Vahun are demanding that she provide evidence by showing exactly where these alleged Poro and Sande bushes exist,” Brima lamented.

The people of Vahun District are now calling on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to launch an urgent fact-finding mission to independently verify the truth. They insist that such an investigation will expose the falsity of Representative Wiah’s remarks.

Brima also disclosed that if Representative Wiah fails to substantiate her allegations, citizens of the district will pursue legal action against her.

“We will not sit by and allow anyone to drag the name of our district into disrepute. If she cannot prove her words, we will sue her for lying against the citizens,” he warned.

Residents reminded the public that Vahun was once a center of violence, suppression, and political instability under the previous CDC administration.

However, since President Boakai assumed leadership, they say the district has enjoyed relative peace, stability, and new waves of development.

“Our district is peaceful today. The government has restored hope and initiated development projects. We are satisfied and grateful,” Brima said with optimism.

Among the major interventions welcomed by the people is the long-awaited Vahun Road construction project, which is set to begin in October this year.

Citizens say the project, which has already received President Boakai’s approval, will transform the district’s economy and connectivity.

“President Boakai has heard our cry. The Vahun Road project is a dream come true, and we remain thankful for his leadership,” Brima said.

As the row deepens, many are watching to see how the Ministry of Internal Affairs will respond to the citizens’ demand for a fact-finding mission and whether Representative Wiah will provide evidence to back her controversial claims.

For now, Vahun citizens stand united in dismissing what they describe as “baseless accusations.” Their message is loud and clear: the district remains committed to peace, development, and the laws of Liberia under President Joseph N. Boakai’s administration.