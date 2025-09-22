‘Use Your Power To Make World Safer From Pandemic’

MONROVIA-World leaders have been called power to use the power available to them to make the world a safer place from pandemic.

Former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand President Helen Clark, co-chairs of The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, have outlined six priority areas for world leaders to focus on ahead of the 2026 UN High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.

A new report titled ‘The Power to Lead for a Safer World,’ warns that despite some progress on pandemic readiness reforms, the world remains dangerously underprepared for the next pandemic threat.

“In an era of growing, interwoven crises, from climate change and military conflict to economic tensions, a single microbe still has the ability to ignite global chaos in a matter of days,” the co-chairs write in their foreword.

The report is released as world leaders prepare to meet next week at the United Nations, and on the day that the updated International Health Regulations come into force.

The report underscores that the amended International Health Regulations and the World Health Assembly’s adoption of the Pandemic Agreement represent important progress in making the world safer.

While nations have agreed on principles and made important commitments, the work is not yet done, the report notes, and further indicated “These words will matter most when they become measurable, financed commitments that can be witnessed and embraced in every country, region, and global centre.”

The report stresses the decisive opportunity of the 2026 UNGA High-level Meeting on Pandemic prevention, preparedness and response to promote ratification of the Pandemic Agreement and agree measurable commitments.

Madam Sirleaf and Madam Clark The co-chairs also outlined six concrete areas world leaders should prioritise as they prepare for the High-level Meeting and suggest targeted actions they can take to make their citizens, and the world, safer from pandemic threats.

According to them, the leaders should recognize pandemic preparedness as a global public good, shifting from charity-based to collective financing, investing in mutual security against transboundary threats, champion and accelerate implementation of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the amended International Health Regulations, and close critical funding gaps through increased domestic investment and new international financing that extends well beyond development assistance.

They urged leaders to endorse a pathway to regional research and manufacturing hubs to accelerate equitable access to medical countermeasures, establish a comprehensive monitoring mechanism to provide clear assessments of global preparedness and pandemic risks, and establish a cross-regional PPPR Leaders Group to provide sustained political commitment.

The two former heads of state also took note of multisectoral engagement as an urgent and essential tool in driving actions toward pandemic preparedness.

The report provides a timeline of key moments and opportunities for Member States and stakeholders, and urges all stakeholders to begin preparatory work now, in order to provide the underpinnings that can lead to a bold political declaration.

Throughout the report, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark urged political leaders to overcome differences and unite around the collective responsibility and benefits of acting together.

“The decisions leaders make today will shape the world we want to have.” the co-chairs write, “Complacency will cost lives and devastate economies. We challenge leaders to demonstrate their power and seize this opportunity for the good of their own people and the world.”