USAID Deputy Administrator – Isobel Coleman visits Liberia Career Pathways in Monrovia

MONROVIA-JAN 25-The Deputy Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Isobel Coleman, paid a momentous visit to Liberia Career Pathways on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Coleman, who is on the delegation from the United States government to attend President Joe Boakai’s inauguration, stopped by the offices of LCP in Sinkor to learn of LCP’s impact on Liberian youths. Coleman’s visit underscores the United States’ unwavering commitment to advancing, education, health, economic opportunities, and youth empowerment in Liberia.

Liberia Career Pathways, an organization dedicated to youth development, welcomed Deputy Administrator Coleman with open arms. Coleman’s visit highlighted the significant strides Liberia Career Pathways is making in health promotions, education, and workforce development, especially among Liberia’s youth population.

Liberia Career Pathways is one of many beneficiaries of a five-year multi-million-dollar youth development grant being implemented in Liberia by the Education Development Center (EDC).

Liberia Career Pathways’ Center for Career Discovery hosts both LCP Offices and training centers. LCP trains youth in Work Ready Now and Be Your Boss, which combines market-relevant soft skills such as foundations of resilience, personal development, goal setting, communication in the workplace, problem-solving, time management, how to find and keep work, financial education, and entrepreneurship, leadership skills, inspired by leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Barak Obama. The skills developed by LCP are skills employers in Liberia are looking for when hiring their employees.

With the support of the USAID Youth Advance Program, LCP developed partnerships with private sector companies and employers at large, such as Royal Grand Hotel and others in various economic sectors that provide work-based learning and employment opportunities to the trainees coming through LCP. Many of the interns from Liberia Career Pathways have turned into permanent employees, due to their workplace attitude and performance.

For youth wishing to transition into self-employment, LCP supports them in start-up micro-businesses /micro-enterprises, through business planning and coaching provided by LCP trainers.

Deputy Administrator Coleman was accompanied by Mr. Steve Kamanzi, Chief of the Party of Education Development Center (EDC), and Mardea Walker of USAID, among others. Deputy USAID Administrator Isobel Coleman, thank the Executive Director of Liberia Career Pathways, Rev. Kenety S. Gee, the board, the staff, and the trainers for the impactful work being done by Liberia Career Pathways, saying that the United States government through USAID knows and understands the importance of education, health promotion among youth and training in unlocking the potential of Liberia’s youth and promoting economic growth in the country.

Liberia Career Pathways is thankful for the partnership with USAID through the Youth Advance Activity in empowering Liberian youth to become productive citizen and contribute to the well-being of their communities and nation at large.