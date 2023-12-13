US Nails Margibi Two Senators, Others

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberian officials have been in the news of recent for bad reasons ranging from corruption to human rights violations.

The most recent one involves Samuel Tweah, Liberian Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Liberian Senators Albert Chie and Emmanuel Nuquay while the earlier was Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson T. Kojiee, Nathaniel McGill, SaymaSyrenius Cephus, and Bill Twehway.

“Through their corruption these officials have undermined democracy in Liberia for their own personal benefit,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

“Treasury’s designations yesterday demonstrate that the United States remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people.”

Margibi as a county has two Senators, Emmanuel Nuquay and Nathaniel McGill the both names are on the list of those placed on sanction by the United States.

During the just ended campaign, Senator Emmanuel Nuquaywas heard throwing jabs at Nathaniel McGill stating, “Once you are condemned by the US, the whole world has condemned you.”

Speaking about the wave of sanction being placed at the feet of Liberian officials, the Human Rights Community says it should serve as an eye opener for incoming officials of government to discharge their duties with caution knowing that someone somewhere is watching their steeps.

According to Adama Dempster, the Lead Campaigner for War Crimes Court, it is unfortunate that the two lawmakers from the same county will not have the opportunity to fully represent the people who voted them.

“It undermines the progress of the county, there will be no way they can stand with their heads up hard,” Mr. Dempster said via a telephone interview.

“This should serve as an eye opener for incoming government officials,” he added.

“We look forward to the government to investigate and prosecute them,” he said.

According to him, the sanctions in recent days re-enforced efforts to prevent the reoccurrence of abuse, violations, misused of public office by individuals serving in political positions.

“The sanctions further meant to strengthen the fight against corruption and to bring an end to the culture of impunity for crimes committed during the civil wars and now in Liberia,” he added.

Not only those sanctioned will face the pinch; but they and their close relatives including their spouses and children.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as part of this action, their immediate family members are also designated, including their spouses Delecia Berry Tweah, Abigail Chie, and RuthtoriaBrown Nuquay, and Tweah and Nuquay’s minor children.

This implies that if they have the above individuals in the United States, deportation awaits them.

“We call on the U.S to follow up on the enforcement of the sanctions on individuals name in previous and current sanctions list” Dempster sounded a call to USA.