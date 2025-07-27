US/LIBERIA: U.S. and Liberia Partner to Dispose Of Civil War-Era Unexploded Ordnance

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On July 23, the Government of the United States and the Government of Liberia conducted a

joint operation to dispose of more than 75 unexploded ordnances (UXO) left over from

Liberia’s civil war period.

The successful operation on Edward Binyah Kesselly Ba rracks was

coordinated among the U.S. Embassy, Monrovia, the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Golden

West Humanitarian Foundation, and Bea Mountain Mining Company with funding provided

by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

Through this joint effort, Liberia has safely eliminated a long-standing public safety hazard

and demonstrated its continued commitment to peace and security

