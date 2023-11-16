US Issues Strong Warning

The United States Government has spoken strongly again in its quest to protect Liberia’s democratic process.

In a special statement issued yesterday by United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration will call out anyone who undermines the Liberian electoral process through fraud, violence, or intimidation.

The former United States Ambassador to Liberia, noted, “Once again, the Liberian people reaffirmed their commitment to democracy in Tuesday’s runoff election. We commend their dedication to exercising their right to vote broadly and peacefully. The United States will continue to promote accountability and will call out anyone who undermines the electoral process through fraud, violence, or intimidation.”

Ambassador Greenfield added, “At each step of this election, Liberians from all walks of life have expressed their desire for Liberia – one of the oldest continuous republics in the world – to become a beacon of peaceful citizen-centered democratic governance in the region.”

Ambassador Greenfield noted that the United States remains committed to helping the people of Liberia achieve this goal.