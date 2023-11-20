US Gov’t Congratulates Boakai Praises Weah

The United States Government has congratulated President George M. Weah for conceding defeat describing same as a high level of patriotism.

In a statement issued following President Weah’s move to concede defeat to former Vice President Joseph Boakai, the United States said, “Liberian President George Weah conceded defeat today to Joseph Boakai in the presidential runoff election held on November 14.”

“We congratulate President-elect Boakai on his victory and President Weah for his peaceful acceptance of the results. As President Weah said in his concession speech, “Tonight, the CDC has lost the election, but Liberia has won,” the United State Government noted.

The statement noted that this is a time for graciousness in defeat, a time to place our country above party, and patriotism above personal interest. “Let us heal the divisions caused by the campaign and come together as one nation and one united people.”

The United States at the same time, congratulates the people of Liberia on holding a peaceful presidential runoff election adding, “We note the broad participation of Liberians across the country and applaud the commitment and dedication of Liberian citizens in exercising their right to vote and in engaging in the electoral process peacefully.”

The US statement noted, “Liberians deserve and expect free and fair, peaceful elections. We call on all citizens to follow President Weah’s example and accept the results. We congratulate Liberia’s institutions on a successful electoral process, especially the dedicated work of the National Elections Commission and the thousands of Liberians who worked the polls.”