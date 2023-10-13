US Embassy Warns Media, Political Parties

The United States Embassy near the Liberian capital, Monrovia has warned the Liberian media, political parties, and candidates against announcing election results as only the National Elections Commission (NEC) is clothed with the authority to do such.

In a statement issued yesterday, the US Embassy called on the media, parties, and candidates to avoid the temptation to call the election results ahead of NEC’s declaration.

The statement noted, “The U.S. Embassy is aware that multiple candidates and political parties are claiming victory prior to the announcement of official results from the National Elections Commission. For our part, the U.S. Embassy, like other international partners, will be awaiting official results from the NEC before judging the outcome of the election, despite claims by any party or candidate, and encourage Liberians to patiently do the same.”

The US Embassy statement furthered, “We note the joint post-election press statement from the ECOWAS and African Union election observation missions and agree that “media, political parties, and candidates [should] avoid the temptation to call the elections results ahead of NEC’s declaration.”

“We reiterate our congratulations to the people of Liberia for their participation in the elections and commend the dedication displayed in exercising the right to vote and engage in the electoral process. We continue to urge all citizens, political parties, and political aspirants to await official results calmly, patiently, and peacefully,” the statement concluded.