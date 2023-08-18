US Embassy Congratulates Liberia

Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement

The United States Embassy in Monrovia has congratulated all Liberians on the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) on August 18, 2003.

A communication from the US Embassy noted, “As Liberians celebrate 20 years of peace and democratic governance, which occurred due to the enormous sacrifices of ordinary Liberians, women, youth, civil society, and religious groups, to end the brutal civil war, your country should be proud of this achievement.”

The communication noted that, “The United States continues to be a strong partner of Liberia.”

The communication further added, “When Liberians go to the polls in October, we remind all political parties to adhere to the Farmington River Declaration to condemn all violence and violent rhetoric, and keep their commitment to free, fair, and peaceful elections.”