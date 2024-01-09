US-Based Group To Invest US$12m In Liberian Children

It was a moment of history for grass-root education in Liberia, when a nonprofit organization, the Jonahsa Foundation announced its US$12 million investment plan in Liberia.

The Jonahsa Foundation Inc. is a non-for-profit, charity organization based in Liberia with donors in the United States of America. The Foundation was established in 2015 immediately after the Ebola epidemic in the West African nation to carter to children particularly the unprivileged, orphans and low income families across Liberia.

The Foundation over the years, has invested huge in grass-root education, agriculture and with the growing needs of the mental health crisis in the country, it has included it on the list of priorities.

Paynesville City, GSA Road was a scene of excitement over the weekend when the Foundation officially announced its mega investment plan for Liberia.

Making the disclosure, Dr. Keen Moore, Spokesperson of the Foundation based in the US said the Foundation will over the period of 6 years invest US$12 million in education, agriculture, mental health and other priority areas.

“The funding will be used to building the school, hospital, Library, and a medical center with focus on mental health along with agriculture development,“ Dr. Moore said.

The Foundation Spokesperson stated that the vision is to grow the organization to the next level through massive development initiatives and with target of school going kids.

“We want the Government of Liberia to cooperate with us to obtain all necessary documents that will enable us kick start the project in Liberia,” she noted as she spoke to dozens of volunteers from the U.S via telephone.

She reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to programs that will impact the lives of grass-root children and ordinary citizens through job creation in the country.

“We will need qualified Liberians to be hired to help us drive this vision, as we will be accepting application of qualified Liberians upon our arrival in Liberia,“ she intoned.

For his part, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jonahsa Foundation, Mr. Jonah Barcon used the occasion to thank all volunteers and partners and donors for their tireless support and services to the children of Liberia.

Barcon said he remains hopeful of the Foundation investment and the impact it will make on the Liberian Society.

These remarks were made at the celebration of the Jonahsa Foundation 7th anniversary in Paynesville January 7, 2024.