US 2023 Fiscal Reports Exposes Secrecy, Lack Of Independence In GAC Report

The United States Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs 2023 fiscal report of Liberia says Liberia Supreme audit institution the General Auditing Commission (GAC) failed to meet international standards of independence and did not make its audit reports publicly available within a reasonable period.

The report also states that, government specified in law or regulation and appeared to follow in practice the criteria and procedures for awarding natural resource extraction contracts and licenses, but there are reports of corruption and inconsistent application of regulations in practice.

“During the review period, the government made significant progress by making its executive budget proposal publicly available within a reasonable period, by making major state-owned enterprise debt information publicly available, and by making basic information on natural resource extraction awards publicly available.”

However, the report also states that the government did not make its enacted budget or end-of-year report publicly available within a reasonable period.

“Information on debt obligations was widely and easily accessible to the public, including online. The government maintained off-budget accounts not subject to audit or oversight.”

In its recommendation the US Government believes that; Liberia’s fiscal transparency would be improved by: Making the enacted budget and end-of-year report publicly available within a reasonable period; eliminating off-budget accounts or subjecting them to adequate oversight and audit; and ensuring the supreme audit institution meets international standards of independence.

Also, the report wants Liberia supreme audit institution audit reports publicly available within a reasonable period; and ensuring the laws or regulations for awarding natural resource extraction contracts and licenses are followed in practice.

